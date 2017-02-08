BRIEF-GrubHub reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.23

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 GrubHub Inc :
* Q4 revenues $137.5 million, up 38%; Q4 earnings per share $0.16; Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $137.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* sees Q1 revenue $148 million - $156 million; sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA $37 million - $42 million
* sees FY 2017 revenue $620 million - $660 million ; sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $165 million - $190 million
* Q4 active diners 8.2 million, up 21%
* Q1 revenue view $150.1 million, FY2017 revenue view $619.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.