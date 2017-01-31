版本:
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific reports Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.59

Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc :

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.59

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.41

* Q4 revenue increased 6 percent to $4.95 billion

* Q4 Life Sciences Solutions segment revenue grew 10 percent to $1.34 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
