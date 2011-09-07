China to need 5,000 jets worth $600 bln over 20 yrs -Boeing exec

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Sept 7 Boeing Co has raised its estimate of China's likely demand for commercial aircraft over the next 20 years, forecasting it will need 5,000 jets worth about $600 billion, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
A significant portion of that will be small and intermediate-sized jets, Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters in Beijing.
Last November, Tinseth estimated China would need 4,330 new planes worth $480 billion, effectively tripling its fleet size over the next 20 years.
Boeing competes with Airbus for commercial plane orders.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: