China to need 5,000 jets worth $600 bln over 20 yrs -Boeing exec

BEIJING, Sept 7 Boeing Co has raised its estimate of China's likely demand for commercial aircraft over the next 20 years, forecasting it will need 5,000 jets worth about $600 billion, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

A significant portion of that will be small and intermediate-sized jets, Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters in Beijing.

Last November, Tinseth estimated China would need 4,330 new planes worth $480 billion, effectively tripling its fleet size over the next 20 years.

Boeing competes with Airbus for commercial plane orders.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)

