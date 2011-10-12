SAIC expects 2011 earnings growth over 10 pct -exec

CHENGDU Oct 11 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor
Corp expects its full-year profit growth to exceed
10 percent, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an industry forum
in Chengdu, SAIC vice president Chen Zhixin also said the
company would likely hit its 2011 sales target of 4 million
vehicles.
SAIC reported a 46.1 percent gain in its first-half earnings
despite a market slowdown, thanks to brisk sales of Buick and
Passat models made at its Shanghai ventures.
Industry observers had predicted the automaker would
register double-digit earnings growth for the full year, as
pricier models made in partnership with Volkswagen and
General Motors stay solid.
China's sizzling auto market has cooled since Beijing
stripped away the stimulus measures and steps by local
governments to restrict car sales and tackle traffic gridlock
have also dampened demand.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)