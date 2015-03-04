版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 4日 星期三 13:05 BJT

BRIEF-GM says Feb China auto sales up 1.3 percent y/y

March 4 General Motors Co says:

* Feb China auto sales up 1.3 percent y/y, versus 2.4 percent fall in Jan Source text: (here) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)

