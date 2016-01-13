版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 13日 星期三 14:19 BJT

BRIEF-Baidu says in talks to invest in Indian start-ups Zomato, Bookmyshow, Big Basket

Jan 13 Baidu Inc :

* Says in talks to invest in Indian companies including Zomato, Bookmyshow, Big Basket Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Carsten)

