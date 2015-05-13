Tencent eyes investing more to build WeChat mobile payment service

BEIJING May 13 Tencent Holdings Ltd,
China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm,
said on Wednesday it might invest more to build up its WeChat
messaging app mobile payment service should the opportunity
arise.
In the first quarter there was a drop off in funding of
subsidies to promote taxi calling apps, which used WeChat
Payment to settle bills and so encouraged new users to sign up
to the service, Tencent executives said on a conference call
after the company posted its first quarter earnings results.
This led to a drop in sales and marketing expenses in the
three months ended March versus the previous year, the company
said.
Tencent first-quarter revenues were higher than analysts had
forecast, as a drive to sell more advertising on its social
networks and entertainment services began to pay off.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten, editing by Louise Heavens)