BRIEF-COFCO e-commerce platform raises $220 million from Taikang Life, Baidu

Oct 21 China's COFCO:

* E-commerce platform Womai.com raises $220 million from Taikang Life, Baidu and other investors - financial advisor China Renaissance (Reporting By Adam Jourdan)

