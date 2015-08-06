版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日 星期四 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-GM says July China vehicle sales -4 percent y/y

Aug 6 General Motors Co says:

* July China vehicle sales total 229,175, -4 percent y/y, versus +0.2 percent in June

* Jan-July China vehicle sales total 1.9 million, +3.3 percent y/y Source text: [bit.ly/1IYmKK1] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)

