公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 1日 星期二 17:24 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air CEO: Decision to invest in China Eastern "quick, easy"

Sept 1 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* CEO, speaking in Shanghai, says decision to invest in China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd "quick and easy" despite recent stock market volatility (Reporting by Christopher Cushing)

