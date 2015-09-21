版本:
BRIEF-Terex China head expects half of Chinese machinery manufacturers to close

Sept 21 Terex Corp

* Terex China President Ken Lousberg says expects half of existing Chinese machinery manufacturers to close amid ongoing market downturn

* Expects closures as a result of a supply glut in sector

* Lousberg speaking at a forum in Beijing on Monday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Fang Yan)

