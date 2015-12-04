版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 4日 星期五 10:13 BJT

BRIEF-GM says Nov China vehicle sales up 14 pct y/y

Dec 4 General Motors Co says:

* Nov China vehicle sales total 346,671, +14 pct y/y, versus +15 pct in Oct

* Sales a record for month of November

* Jan-Nov China vehicle sales total 3.2 million, +4.1 pct y/y Source text: (bit.ly/1HJB49i) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nicholas Heath)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐