BRIEF-GM says Nov China vehicle sales up 14 pct y/y

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, bond yields up on strong U.S. data; Wall St dips
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary)
Dec 4 General Motors Co says:
* Nov China vehicle sales total 346,671, +14 pct y/y, versus +15 pct in Oct
* Sales a record for month of November
* Jan-Nov China vehicle sales total 3.2 million, +4.1 pct y/y Source text: (bit.ly/1HJB49i) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nicholas Heath)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary)
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.