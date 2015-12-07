版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 7日 星期一 14:09 BJT

BRIEF-Ford says Jan-Nov China vehicle sales little changed vs year ago

Dec 7 Ford Motor Co says:

* November China vehicle sales total 106,283, +9 percent y/y, versus +7 percent in Oct

* Jan-Nov China vehicle sales total 990,356, steady compared with a year earlier Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

