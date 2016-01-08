BRIEF-Ford's Lincoln says sold 11,630 vehicles in China in 2015

LATAM CLOSE-Argentina sells US$7bn in LatAm primary market
* Moody's sees slightly higher chance of Mexico credit downgrade
Jan 8 Ford Motor Co's Lincoln luxury brand says:
* Sold 11,630 vehicles in China in 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Moody's sees slightly higher chance of Mexico credit downgrade
* Howard Bancorp Inc reports 2016 results reaches milestone of $1 billion in asset size, increasing revenues and improving returns
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 19 Canada's National Energy Board has approved ITC Holdings Corp's proposed Lake Erie Connector power line project between Ontario and Pennsylvania, the regulator said on Thursday.