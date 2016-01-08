版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 8日 星期五 11:15 BJT

BRIEF-Ford's Lincoln says sold 11,630 vehicles in China in 2015

Jan 8 Ford Motor Co's Lincoln luxury brand says:

* Sold 11,630 vehicles in China in 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)

