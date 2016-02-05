版本:
BRIEF-Ford says Jan China vehicle sales up 36 percent y/y

Feb 5 Ford says

* Jan China vehicle sales total 130,832 units, up 36 pct y/y, versus 27 pct jump in Dec Further company coverage:

