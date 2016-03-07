BRIEF-Ford says February China vehicle sales -9 pct y/y

BRIEF-Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks' long-term IDRS at 'A+'
* Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks' long-term IDRS at 'A+'
March 7 Ford Motor Co says:
* February China vehicle sales total 63,350, -9 pct y/y, versus +36 percent y/y in January
* Jan-Feb China vehicle sales total 194,182, +18 pct y/y Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a six-week low on Thursday, with financial stocks cheered by the rise in U.S. bond yields after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a solid pace of interest rate hikes.
PARIS, Jan 19 France's Safran on Thursday launched a $9 billion agreed cash offer worth 29.47 euros per share for aircraft seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace to create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.