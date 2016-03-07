版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 7日 星期一 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Ford says February China vehicle sales -9 pct y/y

March 7 Ford Motor Co says:

* February China vehicle sales total 63,350, -9 pct y/y, versus +36 percent y/y in January

* Jan-Feb China vehicle sales total 194,182, +18 pct y/y Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐