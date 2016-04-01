版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 15:07 BJT

BRIEF-Alibaba names Jeff Zhang as new chief technology officer

April 1 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :

* Names Jeff Zhang as new chief technology officer, replaces Wang Jian Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Carsten)

