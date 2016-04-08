BRIEF-GM says March China vehicle sales -0.6 percent y/y

BRIEF-EPR Properties increases monthly dividend over 6 pct for common shareholders
* EPR Properties increases monthly dividend over 6% for common shareholders
April 8 General Motors Co says:
* March China vehicle sales total 296,939, -0.6 percent y/y, versus -9.3 percent y/y in Feb
* Jan-March China vehicle sales total 963,652, +0.2 percent y/y Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1oHAH5Y] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* EPR Properties increases monthly dividend over 6% for common shareholders
* Euroseas ltd. Announces delivery of newbuilding ultramax drybulk carrier
Jan 17 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it would invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories, moving some production from Mexico.