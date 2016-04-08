版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五

BRIEF-GM says March China vehicle sales -0.6 percent y/y

April 8 General Motors Co says:

* March China vehicle sales total 296,939, -0.6 percent y/y, versus -9.3 percent y/y in Feb

* Jan-March China vehicle sales total 963,652, +0.2 percent y/y Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1oHAH5Y] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)

