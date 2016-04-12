版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 14:06 BJT

BRIEF-China's Baidu seeks $1 billion 5-year loan

April 12 Baidu Inc :

* Says is seeking a $1 billion 5-year loan -spokesman Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Carsten)

