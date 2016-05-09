版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 18:59 BJT

BRIEF-Baidu says accepts, supports result of in-search adverts investigation

May 9 Baidu Inc says:

* Will firmly implement regulators' rectification requirements in regard to in-search adverts investigation

* Accepts and supports investigation team's decision Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Carsten)

