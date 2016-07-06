版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 13:35 BJT

BRIEF-GM says June China vehicle sales +11.2 percent y/y

July 6 General Motors Co says:

* June China vehicle sales total 273,563, +11.2 percent y/y, versus +16.9 percent in May

* Jan-June China vehicle sales total 1.8 million, +5.3 percent y/y, versus +4.4 percent year ago Source text: [bit.ly/29plh2y] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
