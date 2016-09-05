版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 5日 星期一 12:11 BJT

BRIEF-GM says August China vehicle sales +18 percent y/y

Sept 5 General Motors Co says:

* Aug China vehicle sales total 293,537, +18 percent y/y, versus +18 percent in July

* Jan-Aug China vehicle sales total 2.4 million, +8.1 percent y/y, versus +2.3 percent a year ago Source text: [bit.ly/2cgmPfh] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐