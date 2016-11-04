版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 16:11 BJT

BRIEF-GM says October China vehicle sales +5.7 percent y/y

Nov 4 General Motors Co says:

* Oct China vehicle sales total 345,733, +5.7 percent y/y, versus +16 percent in Sept

* Jan-Oct China vehicle sales total 3,064,048, +8.6 percent y/y, versus +2.9 percent a year ago Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eFWerW] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐