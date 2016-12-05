版本:
BRIEF-GM says November China vehicle sales +7 percent y/y

Dec 5 General Motors Co says:

* November China vehicle sales total 371,740 units, +7 percent y/y, versus +5.7 percent in October

* Jan-Nov China vehicle sales total 3,435,788 units, +8.5 percent y/y, versus +4.1 percent same period a year ago Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2g1sOEn] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)

