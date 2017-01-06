版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Ford says Dec China vehicle sales up 21 percent y/y

Jan 6 Ford Motor Co says:

* Dec China vehicle sales total 149,856 units, +21 percent y/y versus +17 percent y/y in November

* 2016 vehicle sales total 1,240,150 units, +11.9 percent y/y versus +3 percent in 2015 - Reuters calculation Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing Monitoring Desk)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐