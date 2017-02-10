版本:
BRIEF-TSMC says January sales T$76.62 billion, up 8.1 pct y/y

Feb 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd says:

* January sales T$76.62 billion ($2.47 billion), up 8.1 percent on year Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/PuEXUE Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0600 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
