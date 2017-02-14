版本:
BRIEF-GM China venture to recall 161,281 vehicles for gear shift issue - quality watchdog

Feb 14 China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says:

* General Motors Co joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp to recall 161,281 vehicles for gear shift issue Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2kFdfVP] Further company coverage: [GM.N 600104.SS] (Reporting By Jake Spring)
