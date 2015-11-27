版本:
BRIEF-Codelco CEO says if copper prices fall further production could be cut

Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* Chile codelco ceo says copper prices will probably fall below $2.00 per pound

* Chile codelco ceo says copper production in 2016 will be near the level of production in 2015

* Chile codelco ceo says if copper prices continue to fall production could be cut (Reporting By Santiago bureau)

