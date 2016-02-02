版本:
BRIEF-Cencosud sees revenues of $16 bln in 2016

Feb 2 Chilean Retailer Cencosud :

* Sees 2016 Revenue Of $16 Bln, Adjusted Ebitda Margin Of 7.2 to 7.4 percent

* says will invest $500 million in 2016, up 30 percent from 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien)

