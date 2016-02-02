BRIEF-Cencosud sees revenues of $16 bln in 2016

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 Chilean Retailer Cencosud :
* Sees 2016 Revenue Of $16 Bln, Adjusted Ebitda Margin Of 7.2 to 7.4 percent
* says will invest $500 million in 2016, up 30 percent from 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien)
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028