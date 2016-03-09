版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 00:01 BJT

BRIEF-Latam Airlines sees demand staying weak in Brazil, 'healthy' elsewhere

March 9 Latam Airlines Group Sa

* Latam airlines says not forecasting much demand change in brazil, spanish speaking countries 'healthy' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien)

