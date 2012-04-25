版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三 21:23 BJT

RPT-U.S. Q4 employment costs revised to +0.5 pct

April 25 The U.S. Labor Department on Wednesday
issued annual revisions to its seasonally adjusted employment
cost indices for the past five years and new seasonal factors
for 2012.	
    Following are revisions to major components of the ECI for
the three months ending in December 2011, and figures as
reported on Jan. 31:
  
   THREE-MONTH PERCENT CHANGES, SEASONALLY ADJUSTED:	
            3 months ended:	
                    Dec'11   Prev	
 Total Compensation   0.5     0.4	
 Wages and Salaries   0.3     0.4	
 Benefit Costs        0.7     0.6	
 State/Local Govt     0.3     0.3	
 Goods-Producing      0.7     0.6	
 Service-Providing    0.4     0.4	
 Private Industry     0.5     0.4
 	
                         3 months ended:	
 Employment Cost Index    Dec'11    Prev	
 (2005=100)                115.7   115.6	
	
    NOTES:	
    The ECI is a broad gauge of what employers pay in wages,
salaries and benefits.	
    The report for the first quarter of 2012 will be issued on
Friday, April 27.	
    The revisions are posted to Web site

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐