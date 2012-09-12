TABLE-U.S. Aug import prices up 0.7 pct

Sept 12 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent.

Aug July Aug12/11 ALL IMPORTS 0.7 -0.7 -2.2 Petroleum 4.1 -2.1 -6.4 Nonpetroleum -0.2 -0.3 -0.9 Food, Feed, Drink -0.9 -1.0 -3.4 Industrial Supplies 2.4 -1.8 -6.3 Capital Goods -0.1 unch 0.2 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.3 1.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 -0.1 0.8

Aug July Aug12/11 ALL EXPORTS 0.9 0.4 -0.9 Agricultural 5.1 6.3 7.7 Non-Agricultural 0.4 -0.3 -1.9 Food, Feed, Drink 4.8 6.8 10.2 Industrial Supplies 1.4 -0.4 -6.1 Capital Goods -0.2 -0.2 0.7 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.2 0.2 1.6 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch -0.6 -0.8

The department reported Aug price indexes (2000 base year equals 100) of 138.8 for imports and 133.4 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug import prices +1.4 pct

U.S. Aug export prices +0.4 pct