TABLE-U.S. Sept leading indicators rose 0.6 pct

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
Oct 18 The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.
Indicators: Index Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)
Leading 95.9 0.6 -0.4 -0.1 0.4 0.5
Coincident 105.1 0.2 unch 0.1 0.6 0.3
Lagging 116.8 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3
Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.
Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev) Average Workweek 0.00 -0.13 -0.07 0.07 unch Initial Jobless Claims -0.03 -0.05 -0.05 0.18 0.18 Consumer Goods Orders 0.04 -0.22 -0.01 0.27 0.29 New Orders Index -0.06 -0.17 -0.17 -0.15 -0.15 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.04 0.03 0.10 -0.21 -0.15 Building Permits 0.30 -0.03 -0.03 0.18 0.18 Stock Prices 0.11 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.10 Leading Credit Index 0.11 0.09 0.08 0.02 0.03 Treasury Yield Curve 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.15 0.15 Consumer Expectations -0.06 -0.15 -0.15 -0.11 -0.11
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. leading indicators +0.2 pct
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.