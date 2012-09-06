版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四

TABLE-US 30-year, 15-year mortgages

SEPT 6 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:

SEPT 6 AUG 30 YEAR AGO

30-YR 3.55 3.59 4.12

15-YR 2.86 2.86 3.33

5-YR ARM 2.75 2.78 2.96

1-YR ARM 2.61 2.63 2.84

U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST

AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 3.55 3.57 3.58 3.53 3.55 3.52 FEES/PTS 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.8 15 YR 2.86 2.86 2.89 2.84 2.88 2.83 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.6 5 YR ARM 2.75 2.78 2.76 2.85 2.77 2.63 FEES/PTS 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.6 1 YR ARM 2.61 2.53 2.71 2.58 2.70 2.60 FEES/PTS 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.3

