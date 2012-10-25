TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
Oct 25 The Commerce Department on Thursday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Oct. 17. PCT CHANGE Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Sept'12/11 (Prev) Permits 11.1 11.6 -1.2 -1.2 44.5 45.1 RATES Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Sept'11 (Prev) Permits 890 894 801 801 616 616 PERMITS Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Sept'11 (Prev) Single 550 545 511 511 428 428 Multiple 340 349 290 290 188 188
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast 6.0 6.0 88 88 Midwest 17.9 19.5 145 147 South 10.3 10.5 451 452 West 10.8 11.3 206 207
Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Sept'11 (Prev)
71 72 78 78 53 53
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards