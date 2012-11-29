版本:
中国
2012年 11月 29日

TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

Nov 29 The Commerce Department on Thursday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Nov. 20. PCT CHANGE Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev) Oct'12/11 (Prev) Permits -2.5 -2.7 11.1 11.1 30.1 29.8 RATES Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev) Oct'11 (Prev) Permits 868 866 890 890 667 667 PERMITS Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev) Oct'11 (Prev) Single 566 562 550 550 444 444 Multiple 302 304 340 340 223 223

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast -8.0 -12.5 81 77 Midwest 2.1 4.1 148 151 South 0.2 0.7 452 454 West -9.2 -10.7 187 184

Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev) Oct'11 (Prev)

75 75 71 71 52 52

