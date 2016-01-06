BRIEF-Alk Abello increases 2015 forecasts after high French sales

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Jan 6 Alk Abello:
* Alk Abello increases 2015 forecasts due to higher sales in France
* Year revenue in the base business is now expected to grow by approximately 5% in local currencies (previously: 3%)
* Year EBITDA before special items is now expected to be approximately DKK 450 million (previously: approximately DKK 400 million)
* Year revenue is consequently now estimated at approximately DKK 2.57 billion (previously: around DKK 2.5 billion)
* Alk says the updated guidance reflects recent market developments in France where authorities have ordered Alk's main competitor to temporarily suspend production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment