BRIEF-License to produce at Denmark's Syd Arne field extended to 2047

Oct 14 Dong E&P, Hess Denmark,
Danoil Exploration
* License to produce oil, gas from the Syd Arne field in the
North Sea has been extended by 20 years until 2047, the Danish
Energy Agency said
* The extension was given after partners DONG E&P, Hess
Denmark and Danoil Exploration applied for an extension of the
production license after 2027
* Hess Denmark has a 61.5 percent stake in the license, DONG
E&P has 36.8 percent and Danoil Exploration has 1.7 percent
* Syd Arne is one of Denmark's biggest limestone fields and
has produced around 170 million barrels of oil since 1999
(Copenhagen newsroom)