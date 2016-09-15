BRIEF-Boeing to formally challenge Denmark's fighter jet procurement decision

Sept 15 Boeing
* Says will formally challenge Denmark decision on fighter
jet procurement decision.
* Says has submitted to the Danish Ministry of Defence a
request for insight, which "requires the ministry to provide all
materials related to the fighter procurement evaluation and
decision announced in June".
* Says process may lead to lawsuit against Danish Ministry
of Defence.
* Denmark's minority government in May announced its
recommendation to buy Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet rather
than Boeing's older F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.
* "We believe the Ministry's evaluation of the competitors
was fundamentally flawed and inaccurately assessed the cost and
capability of the F/A-18 Super Hornet," said Debbie Rub, vice
president and general manager of Boeing Global Strike.Further
company coverage:
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)