BRIEF-IBM's Danish business to hire 250 people - Danish Foreign Ministry

Oct 5 International Business Machines Corp

* IBM Denmark will hire 250 new people for an innovation center in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

* The 250 people will be hired over the next two years, the ministry wrote.

* Innovation center expected to open January 1, 2017. Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

