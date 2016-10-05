BRIEF-IBM's Danish business to hire 250 people - Danish Foreign Ministry

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share
Oct 5 International Business Machines Corp
* IBM Denmark will hire 250 new people for an innovation center in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
* The 250 people will be hired over the next two years, the ministry wrote.
* Innovation center expected to open January 1, 2017.
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing