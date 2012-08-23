US jobless claims rise, labor market healing very slowly

WASHINGTON Aug 23 The number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last
week, suggesting the labor market is healing too slowly to make
much of a dent in the unemployment rate.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 4,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 372,000, the Labor Department said on
Thursday. That was the highest level in five weeks.
The data keeps pressure on President Barack Obama ahead of
his November re-election bid. His Republican challenger is
trying to focus voters' attention on a lofty unemployment rate
that has dogged Obama's presidency.
Many economists think the Federal Reserve could unveil a new
bond buying program to prop up economic growth as soon as its
next meeting Sept 12-13, although an improvement in hiring this
month could make that less likely.
The report on jobless claims did have a silver lining,
however.
The data covers the same week looked at by the government
for its monthly measure of employment, and showed a slight drop
in layoffs from the survey week last month, which is a mildly
positive signal for hiring in August.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a measure of
labor market trends, was 368,000 last week. That was a slight
increase from the prior week, but still 2.1 percent lower than
in the second week of July.
That week, the government surveyed employers and concluded
163,000 new jobs were created in July - an improvement from the
prior three months though the unemployment rate still ticked
higher to 8.3 percent.
The government will release its employment report for August
on Sept. 7, and policymakers at the Federal Reserve will
scrutinize the data for signs the economy is improving.
Minutes from the Fed's July 31-Aug. 1 policy review,
released on Wednesday, showed the central bank is likely to
deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless
the economy improves considerably.
Claims data, which swung wildly in July due to shifts in
seasonal auto plant shutdowns, are now giving a clearer picture
of the labor market's health.
A Labor Department official said there was nothing unusual
in the state-level data. The prior week's figure for initial
claims was revised higher to 368,000 from the previously
reported 366,000.
The U.S. economy faces a number of threats, including the
looming possibility the government will raise taxes and cut
spending. That is already hurting business sentiment.
Europe's festering debt crisis also menaces the global
economy. Business surveys released on Thursday painted a global
picture of economic malaise from Beijing to Berlin.
The euro zone economy will shrink around 0.5 percent in the
current quarter, with weakness even spreading through Germany,
the region's largest and strongest economy, Markit's Purchasing
Mangers' Index suggested.
Also worrisome for global growth, the HSBC Flash China
manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 for August, its lowest level
since November and well down from July's final figure of 49.3.
In the United States, the number of people still receiving
benefits under regular state programs after an initial week of
aid rose 4,000 to 3.317 million in the week ended Aug. 11, the
claims report showed.
A total of 5.59 million Americans were receiving
unemployment benefits under all programs in the week ended Aug.
4, down 109,812 from the prior week.