韩国起亚拟在中国建立第三家汽车厂

2009年4月2日在首尔一家工厂拍到的起亚汽车公司标志The logo of Kia Motors is seen at the Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, near Seoul, April 2, 2009. The motor show with 158 exhibitors from 9 countries will continue until April 12. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak (SOUTH KOREA TRANSPORT BUSINESS)