TABLE-U.S. Feb construction spending rose 1.2 pct

April 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Feb Jan Feb'13/12 Total Spending 1.2 -2.1 7.9 Private Spending 1.3 -3.1 12.6

Residential 2.2 -0.1 20.1

Lodging 4.8 -8.6 19.8

Office 0.3 0.7 24.6

Commercial 0.2 1.6 4.3

Transportation -2.4 -1.2 17.2

Manufacturing 0.3 -2.1 9.9 Public Spending 0.9 0.2 -1.5

Educational -0.3 -2.5 -8.4

Highways/streets 3.4 1.7 5.1

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Feb Jan Feb'12 Total Spending 885.1 874.8 820.7 Private Spending 613.0 605.2 544.6

Residential 303.4 296.9 252.6

Lodging 10.8 10.3 9.0

Office 29.0 28.9 23.3

Commercial 44.7 44.6 42.8

Transportation 10.1 10.3 8.6

Manufacturing 51.3 51.1 46.6 Public Spending 272.1 269.6 276.1

Educational 63.2 63.3 68.9

Highways/streets 81.4 78.7 77.5

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Jan Dec

Total Spending -2.1 1.1

Private Spending -2.6 2.1

Public Spending -1.0 -1.0

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Feb construction spending: +1.0 pct
