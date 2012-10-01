版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一 22:00 BJT

TABLE- U.S. Aug construction spending fell 0.6 pct

Oct 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Aug July Aug'12/11 Total Spending -0.6 -0.4 6.5 Private Spending -0.5 -0.3 12.1

Residential 0.9 -0.1 17.8

Lodging -0.1 2.0 33.7

Office -0.5 0.9 10.0

Commercial -1.3 -0.8 -0.1

Transportation 0.2 3.2 15.0

Manufacturing -0.7 -1.8 6.1 Public Spending -0.8 -0.5 -3.5

Educational -3.4 -0.1 -7.0

Highways/streets -0.6 -1.0 3.6

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Aug July Aug'11 Total Spending 837.1 842.0 786.3 Private Spending 562.2 564.8 501.5

Residential 273.5 271.1 232.2

Lodging 10.8 10.8 8.1

Office 25.5 25.6 23.2

Commercial 42.4 43.0 42.5

Transportation 11.5 11.5 10.0

Manufacturing 46.9 47.3 44.2 Public Spending 274.9 277.2 284.8

Educational 67.0 69.4 72.0

Highways/streets 80.8 81.3 78.0

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

July June

Total Spending -0.9 0.4

Private Spending -1.2 0.6

Public Spending -0.4 unch

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Aug construction spending: +0.5 pct

