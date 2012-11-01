TABLE-U.S. Q3 non-farm productivity rose 1.9 pct

BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 1 U.S. Labor Department estimates of U.S. productivity/costs, seasonally adjusted annual percent changes from prior quarters (2005=100):
Productivity Unit Labor Costs
Q3-P Q2-R Q2-PR Q3-P Q2-R Q2-PR NonFarm 1.9 1.9 2.2 -0.1 1.7 1.5 Manufacturing -0.4 0.2 0.1 1.5 0.8 0.8 Durable Goods -0.7 4.1 3.7 0.9 -3.5 -3.2 NonDurables -0.1 -4.0 -3.8 3.0 6.3 6.1 Total Business 1.5 1.7 2.5 0.4 1.8 1.2 Nonfin. Corps N/A 1.6 2.1-P N/A 1.2 0.8-P P-Preliminary, PR-Previous reported, R-Revised. N/A-Not Available.
Hourly Compensation
Q3-P Q2-R Q2-PR NonFarm 1.8 3.6 3.7 Manufacturing 1.2 1.1 0.9 Durable Goods 0.2 0.5 0.4 NonDurables 2.9 2.0 2.0 Total Business 1.9 3.6 3.7 Nonfin. Corps N/A 2.8 2.9-P P-Preliminary, PR-Previous reported, R-Revised. N/A-Not Available. CHANGE IN NON-FARM PRODUCTIVITY FROM SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO:
Q3'12/11 Productivity 1.5 Output 3.3 Hours 1.8 Hourly Compensation 2.6 Real Hourly Compensation 0.9 Unit Labor Costs 1.1
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Q3 non-farm productivity +1.6 pct
U.S. Q3 non-farm unit labor costs +1.0 pct
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concerns over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem