TABLE-U.S. Q3 non-farm productivity rose 1.9 pct

Nov 1 U.S. Labor Department estimates of U.S. productivity/costs, seasonally adjusted annual percent changes from prior quarters (2005=100):

Productivity Unit Labor Costs

Q3-P Q2-R Q2-PR Q3-P Q2-R Q2-PR NonFarm 1.9 1.9 2.2 -0.1 1.7 1.5 Manufacturing -0.4 0.2 0.1 1.5 0.8 0.8 Durable Goods -0.7 4.1 3.7 0.9 -3.5 -3.2 NonDurables -0.1 -4.0 -3.8 3.0 6.3 6.1 Total Business 1.5 1.7 2.5 0.4 1.8 1.2 Nonfin. Corps N/A 1.6 2.1-P N/A 1.2 0.8-P P-Preliminary, PR-Previous reported, R-Revised. N/A-Not Available.

Hourly Compensation

Q3-P Q2-R Q2-PR NonFarm 1.8 3.6 3.7 Manufacturing 1.2 1.1 0.9 Durable Goods 0.2 0.5 0.4 NonDurables 2.9 2.0 2.0 Total Business 1.9 3.6 3.7 Nonfin. Corps N/A 2.8 2.9-P P-Preliminary, PR-Previous reported, R-Revised. N/A-Not Available. CHANGE IN NON-FARM PRODUCTIVITY FROM SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO:

Q3'12/11 Productivity 1.5 Output 3.3 Hours 1.8 Hourly Compensation 2.6 Real Hourly Compensation 0.9 Unit Labor Costs 1.1

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Q3 non-farm productivity +1.6 pct

U.S. Q3 non-farm unit labor costs +1.0 pct

