TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 1 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
10/27/12 363,000 367,250 N/A N/A
10/20/12 372,000-R 368,750-R 3,263,000 2.5
10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000-R 2.5
10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,263,000-R 2.5
09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000 2.6
09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000 2.6
09/15/12 385,000 378,500 3,281,000 2.6
09/08/12 385,000 375,750 3,275,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Oct. 20 from 369,000
Four-Week Average: Oct. 20 from 368,000
Continued Claims: Oct. 13 from 3,254,000; Oct. 6 from 3,256,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said four states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 20, the latest period for which data are available:
North Carolina 2,400
Pennsylvania 1,679
New Jersey 1,575
Georgia 1,477
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said six states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 20, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California -16,586
Florida -2,414
Texas -1,572
Michigan -1,308
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.250 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 339,750 OCT 27 WEEK FROM 345,226 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,839,018 OCT 20 WEEK FROM 2,815,723 PRIOR WEEK
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concerns over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem