版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 23:00 BJT

TABLE-U.S. Nov construction spending fell 0.3 pct

Jan 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Nov Oct Nov'12/11 Total Spending -0.3 0.7 7.7 Private Spending -0.2 0.6 13.3

Residential 0.4 1.3 19.0

Lodging -1.3 4.8 25.9

Office -0.9 -1.1 16.5

Commercial -0.8 1.3 6.8

Transportation 3.4 3.7 16.2

Manufacturing -1.0 -1.0 5.1 Public Spending -0.4 1.0 -2.6

Educational 0.1 -0.5 -3.4

Highways/streets 0.5 -0.9 -6.0

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Nov Oct Nov'11 Total Spending 866.0 868.2 804.0 Private Spending 589.8 590.8 520.4

Residential 295.3 294.2 248.2

Lodging 11.0 11.1 8.7

Office 26.3 26.5 22.6

Commercial 44.8 45.1 41.9

Transportation 12.4 11.9 10.6

Manufacturing 47.2 47.7 44.9 Public Spending 276.2 277.4 283.6

Educational 66.8 66.8 69.2

Highways/streets 77.8 77.4 82.8

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Oct Sept

Total Spending 1.4 0.5

Private Spending 1.6 0.8

Public Spending 0.8 -0.1

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Nov construction spending: +0.6 pct
