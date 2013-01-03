TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

Jan 3 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
12/29/12 372,000 360,000 N/A N/A
12/22/12 362,000-R 359,750-R 3,245,000 2.5
12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,201,000-R 2.5
12/08/12 344,000 381,500 3,238,000 2.5
12/01/12 371,000 408,250 3,213,000 2.5
11/24/12 395,000 405,750 3,219,000 2.5
11/17/12 416,000 397,750 3,305,000 2.6
11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,359,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Dec. 22 from 350,000
Four-Week Average: Dec. 22 from 356,750
Continued Claims: Dec. 15 from 3,206,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 21 states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 22, the latest
period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Ohio 8,795
Michigan 6,641
Pennsylvania 5,530
Kentucky 4,745
Massachusetts 4,330
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 22, the latest period for
which data are available:
California -11,789
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 495,588 DEC 29 WEEK FROM 455,129
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,293,218 DEC 22 WEEK FROM 3,249,496
PRIOR WEEK