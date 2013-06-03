TABLE-U.S. April construction spending rises 0.4 pct

HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
June 3 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: April March April'13/12 Total Spending 0.4 -0.8 4.3 Private Spending 1.0 0.1 9.0
Residential -0.1 1.4 18.8
Lodging 0.2 4.7 20.7
Office -2.1 2.2 16.5
Commercial 0.2 -2.9 3.0
Transportation 1.5 -0.4 0.8
Manufacturing -2.6 0.7 2.2 Public Spending -1.2 -2.9 -5.1
Educational -4.4 -5.5 -12.7
Highways/streets 0.5 -2.2 -3.4
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
April March April'12 Total Spending 860.8 857.7 825.1 Private Spending 602.0 595.9 552.3
Residential 301.9 302.2 254.1
Lodging 12.4 12.4 10.3
Office 28.3 28.9 24.3
Commercial 44.7 44.6 43.4
Transportation 10.8 10.7 10.7
Manufacturing 48.9 50.2 47.9 Public Spending 258.8 261.8 272.8
Educational 58.7 61.4 67.3
Highways/streets 76.7 76.2 79.4
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Mar Feb
Total Spending -1.7 1.5
Private Spending -0.6 1.5
Public Spending -4.1 1.5
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. April construction spending: +0.8 pct
LONDON, March 29 The reflation trade that has pushed government bond yields sharply higher over the past six months has come to a halt, BlackRock's head of global bonds Scott Thiel said on Wednesday.
