2013年 6月 3日

TABLE-U.S. April construction spending rises 0.4 pct

June 3 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: April March April'13/12 Total Spending 0.4 -0.8 4.3 Private Spending 1.0 0.1 9.0

Residential -0.1 1.4 18.8

Lodging 0.2 4.7 20.7

Office -2.1 2.2 16.5

Commercial 0.2 -2.9 3.0

Transportation 1.5 -0.4 0.8

Manufacturing -2.6 0.7 2.2 Public Spending -1.2 -2.9 -5.1

Educational -4.4 -5.5 -12.7

Highways/streets 0.5 -2.2 -3.4

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

April March April'12 Total Spending 860.8 857.7 825.1 Private Spending 602.0 595.9 552.3

Residential 301.9 302.2 254.1

Lodging 12.4 12.4 10.3

Office 28.3 28.9 24.3

Commercial 44.7 44.6 43.4

Transportation 10.8 10.7 10.7

Manufacturing 48.9 50.2 47.9 Public Spending 258.8 261.8 272.8

Educational 58.7 61.4 67.3

Highways/streets 76.7 76.2 79.4

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Mar Feb

Total Spending -1.7 1.5

Private Spending -0.6 1.5

Public Spending -4.1 1.5

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. April construction spending: +0.8 pct

