TABLE-U.S. Nov factory orders unchanged

Jan 4 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept
New Orders unch 0.8 4.5
Ex-Transportation 0.2 1.0 1.2
Ex-Defense 0.1 0.8 4.1
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 0.2 2.0 13.3
Durables 0.8 1.1 9.1
Primary Metals 2.5 2.4 3.9
General Machinery 3.0 3.5 7.8
Computers/Electronics 0.5 1.8 -0.5
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 1.6 5.5 -3.8
Transport Equipment -1.0 -0.6 29.7
NonDefense aircraft -13.8 0.2 2642.2
Defense aircraft -12.3 -4.3 31.9
Ships/boats -6.0 7.8 16.1
NonDurables -0.6 0.5 0.9
Computers and related
products 6.9 -10.9 -0.2
Motor vehicles/parts 3.6 -0.1 -1.7
NonDefense Cap -2.9 2.6 22.8
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 2.6 3.0 -0.5
Defense Cap -0.5 -9.3 37.4
Durables Ex-Transport 1.6 1.8 1.7
Durables NonDefense 0.8 1.2 8.5
Unfilled-Durables 0.1 0.3 0.1
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept
Total 0.4 0.3 0.7
Durables 1.6 unch 0.5
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 2.0 0.4 -0.3
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept
Total unch unch 0.6
Computers and related
products -1.1 1.9 -3.4
Motor vehicles and parts 0.1 1.1 0.5
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept
New Orders 477.649 477.438 473.786
Ex-Transportation 410.130 409.267 405.220
Ex-Defense 466.874 466.604 462.764
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 161.449 161.073 157.989
Durables 220.914 219.202 216.865
Primary Metals 29.362 28.645 27.966
General Machinery 31.906 30.976 29.936
Computers/Electronics 20.782 20.685 20.318
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.127 9.966 9.445
Transport Equipment 67.519 68.171 68.566
NonDefense aircraft 12.625 14.652 14.616
Defense aircraft 4.974 5.669 5.923
Ships/boats 1.584 1.686 1.564
NonDurables 256.735 258.236 256.921
Computers and related
products 2.590 2.423 2.718
Motor vehicles/parts 44.218 42.692 42.746
NonDefense Cap 70.671 72.800 70.938
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 63.457 61.830 60.013
Defense Cap 7.569 7.606 8.390
Durables Ex-Transport 153.395 151.031 148.299
Durables NonDefense 210.139 208.368 205.843
Unfilled-Durables 984.514 983.406 980.124
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Nov Oct Sept
Total 483.701 481.734 480.401
Durables 226.966 223.498 223.480
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 64.316 63.074 62.850
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Nov Oct Sept
Total 615.181 615.204 615.453
Computers and related
products 3.835 3.878 3.806
Motor vehicles and parts 25.597 25.560 25.290
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Nov Oct
1.27 1.28
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Nov Oct Sept
Factory Orders N/A 0.8 4.5
Durable Goods 0.7 1.1 9.1
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Nov factory orders +0.4 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for November durable goods were issued on
Dec. 21.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.